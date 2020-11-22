 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snake River Conference 2020 Volleyball All-Conference teams
0 comments

Snake River Conference 2020 Volleyball All-Conference teams

  • 0

Coach of the Year: Tobie Helman—Lighthouse Christian

Player of the Year: Kynlee Thornton—SR—Lighthouse

First Team

1 Lauren Gomez SR Lighthouse

2 Ellie Boland SR Lighthouse

3 Amanda Elorieta SR Murtaugh

4 Lacee Power JR Oakley

5 Allison Nebeker SR Murtaugh

6 Lyzan Gillette SR Oakley

Second Team

1 Katie Perry SR Shoshone

2 Ella DeJong FR Lighthouse

3 Brooke Power SR Oakley

4 Jessica Zavala JR Murtaugh

5 Karlee Chapman SO Shoshone

6 Ellie Jones SR Lighthouse

Honorable Mention

Maddy Shetler FR Lighthouse

Meadow Tracy SR Raft River

Ady Stanger FR Murtaugh

Kylan Jones SO Oakley

Falon Bedke SO Oakley

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again
Local

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

  • Updated

The South Central Public Health District board declined Thursday to implement a mask mandate for the seven counties it covers as the number of deaths from COVID-19 rapidly increases in the area and local hospitals are preparing to ration care as the facilities overflow.

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales
Politics

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales

A request to rezoning land in Jackpot as an adult cannabis district comes before the Elko County Planning Commission on Thursday, but there is still competition for potential marijuana shops in the town on the Idaho-Nevada border.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News