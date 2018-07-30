COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — Investigators are trying to find the pilot of a small civilian airplane that clipped a power line in northern Idaho on Sunday.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the aircraft was flying at low elevation above Lower Twin Lake Sunday evening when it struck the power line, severely damaging the line and prompting authorities to temporarily close part of the lake to recreationists during repairs.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down the pilot because officials say they are concerned the pilot may be unaware of potential damage to the aircraft from the incident. Witnesses described the plane as a small civilian aircraft with a white over blue color scheme and large field or back country tires.
