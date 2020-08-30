Slow flower movement is a growing market

Once she knew exactly what she wanted to grow, she took to the field.

Taugher designed Melliflora’s growing area to reduce the demand for water and the need to weed, with a drip irrigation system and black matting. Taugher researched the space each species needed, labeling every inch of the flowerbed with tiny pieces of paper before burning holes through the mat and planting hundreds of seeds in precise rows.

Once harvested, Melliflora’s flowers head to a cooler across the farm to await the hands of a florist. Taugher designs many arrangements herself — she spent 10 years as a professional painter and holds an MFA in fine art.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to step back into that space of creative entrepreneurship where I started my working life,” she said.

Ellen Vieth, owner of Little Pink House Gallery in Genesee, also creates bouquets with Melliflora flowers. Vieth already knew Taugher through the art world and has offered her advice from her decades of experience designing with fresh and dried flowers.

Sourcing from local farms gives florists a fresher product that’s better for the environment, Vieth said.