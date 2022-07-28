Skywatch: When the universe fired a shot across our bow

In a week we’ll be commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of a remarkable near miss from the solar system that we ignore at our peril.

On the sunny afternoon of August 10, 1972, witnesses from Utah to Alberta, Canada were startled by a bright northward-racing streak in the sky overhead, producing a double sonic boom. Tourists in Grand Teton National Park serendipitously captured the blazing intruder on still and movie cameras while shooting the iconic scenery.

With so many observers it was possible to triangulate the meteor’s trajectory. At its closest, it came within 35 miles of earth’s surface before skipping off the atmosphere back into space at 33,500 mph like a stone off a pond.

. Its brightness made it possible to estimate its size and mass, but with considerable uncertainty depending on whether it was a cometary

(icy) or asteroidal (stony) body. If a comet, it was roughly 60 feet wide and weighed 600 tons; if an asteroid it was at least 10 feet wide and 44 tons.

Naturally, this begs the question: What would have happened had its entry path been steeper? The general consensus is that would have exploded high overhead and showered the ground below with small chunks, without causing significant damage.

But, consider the Cold War politics of 1972. Such a conspicuous airburst might easily have been mistaken for a nuclear first strike had it had the grand misfortune of occurring over Moscow or Washington, DC. While this near miss may not have been a consequential physical threat, it could well have set off a disastrous human response during a time of escalated tensions between nuclear superpowers. Thankfully, today’s technology is far more capable of spotting a similar object before it’s misinterpreted as a weapon of mass destruction.

