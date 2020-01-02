Skirmish over administrative rules to continue

Lawmakers expect battles over several controversial rules — including climate change education and vaccine requirements — to dominate much of the legislative session.
Administrative rules are effectively laws in Idaho. They govern everything from environmental protections to licensing for health care professionals. These rules automatically sunset on July 1 each year under the Idaho Administrative Procedures Act.
Most years, the Legislature passes a “going-home” bill to extend those rules, but a recent dispute between the House and the Senate sent lawmakers home without a reauthorization deal in place.
That gave Gov. Brad Little broad authority to remove, change or reauthorize more than 72,000 restrictions that were contained within 8,200 pages of rules. Little has made regulatory cuts a priority since taking office and signed a pair of executive orders intending to eliminate and simplify overly burdensome rules.
After holding several opportunities for public input, Little announced in December that he cut or simplified 75% of state rules in 2019. That includes eliminating 30,936 restrictions, 1,804 pages and 250 chapters.
The changes make Idaho the least regulated state in the country, Little said.
“Idaho’s conservative approach to governing has truly transformed the state’s administrative code into a set of regulations that are streamlined and easier for citizens and businesses to navigate,” Little said in the release. “When we reduce the friction on entrepreneurs and businesses, good-paying jobs follow. I appreciate the support of the Legislature and the agencies within my administration for helping me achieve the largest regulatory cuts in Idaho history.”
Legislators in 2020 will have the opportunity to review and approve the rule changes and could opt to cut other rules left on the books by the governor as “temporary and proposed.”
“Our efforts to closely examine our laws started collaboratively and will continue collaboratively," House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said in a statement. "Together, we created a good process, and the Legislature is committed to continuing to work with Governor Little and his administration to make it a cyclical practice.”
Lawmakers aren’t expected to quibble over most of the eliminated rules, such as those requiring veterinarians to tuck in their shirts or those defining uniform specifications for female boxers.
But at a forum last month in Twin Falls, lawmakers suggested battles over some of the more controversial rules could dominate much of the session.
House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said he expects a clash on state science standards, especially those defining climate change education.
In 2018, the Legislature approved a new set of science standards that mentioned humans' impact on the climate. Despite an attempt from members of Clow’s committee to eliminate reference to people as the primary cause of climate change, the standards were approved.
Those standards were expected to stay in place for several years, but the unique circumstances surrounding the rules review could reinvigorate opposition to the standards.
Clow said Idaho’s version of Common Core is also likely to make its way back into the spotlight. Teachers and school administrators supported the Idaho Core Standards this summer at a hearing in Twin Falls, but some staunch conservative groups are pressuring lawmakers to do away with them entirely.
Rules governing the Department of Health and Welfare are also expected to come under strict scrutiny, especially vaccination requirements.
The state recommends several vaccinations parents should provide for children enrolled in public school, but written exemptions are allowed for any reason.
Some groups want to change the system to require parents to opt-in rather than opt-out, much to the chagrin of health professionals who say vaccines are necessary for public safety.
Lawmakers will also have to negotiate a rule-making review process to avoid leaving the session without an agreement in place again.
