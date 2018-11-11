JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say two skiers have been rescued in recent days in separate incidents along Teton Pass on the Wyoming-Idaho border.
The Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News and Guide reports a 36-year-old skier was airlifted out after crashing while and hitting his head. His condition was unknown.
Two days earlier, a 72-year-old man got lost and worn out skiing near the pass. Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr says the uninjured man called authorities Thursday afternoon and he was transported back his car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.