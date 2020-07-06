Skepticism, encouragement as Wyoming weighs $1B land deal

“We the public know nothing about what is being asked of the state in the bid document. We have not seen the solicitation. We don’t know any of the facts about this investment,” Wolfe said.

The meeting won’t be the last one if Wyoming emerges as the top contender, Gordon reassured participants.

“There will be ample opportunity for people to continue to raise concerns,” the governor added.

State officials disclosed for the first time during the meeting that trona reserves account for most of the current value of the land and mineral rights. Wyoming is the leading state for mining trona, a mineral with uses ranging from detergents to glass manufacturing.

The lands could also generate revenue from cattle and sheep grazing, oil and gas drilling and wind and solar development. About 80% of the land for sale is mineral rights and 20% both surface and mineral rights, a separation called split estate common in the West.

Wolfe, however, questioned whether buying the land was a good idea as Wyoming faces a steep revenue decline due to the coronavirus and its dwindling coal, oil and natural gas industries.

“Maybe this is a little hasty. Maybe a lot hasty,” Wolfe said.