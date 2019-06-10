POCATELLO (AP) — Law enforcement officers in southeastern Idaho have arrested a man after a six-hour standoff at a Pocatello home.
The Idaho State Journal reports the 22-year-old Pocatello man was arrested by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers early Monday. No one was injured in the standoff.
Pocatello police said the man reportedly shot at his neighbors on Saturday night when they tried to intervene in a domestic disturbance between the man and his girlfriend. The neighbors called police that evening, but the man and his girlfriend drove away from the scene before officers arrived.
The standoff began Sunday night after residents of a mobile home park told officers that the man was in one of the homes in the park. Police say the girlfriend was in a different location and unharmed, and they expect charges to be filed against the man in connection with the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.