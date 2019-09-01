TWIN FALLS — With the Ronald McDonald House in Boise expanding to serve more families, the community will have a chance to step up and support the effort with a unique event.

Sippin' at Sunset will take place from 6 p.m. until sunset on Sept. 19 at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

"It's more a friend-raising event," said Shawnee Kyle, chairwoman of the Twin Falls Champions Committee of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. Besides raising funds for the construction project, the festivities are meant to educate the community on what services Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho provides in the Magic Valley.

Participants can come out and enjoy a meal from four to six food trucks, including Rosti X, a Mexican restaurant from Jerome, and Meat the Skewers of Twin Falls.

Area wineries and breweries will provide drinks, she added, and the band Idaho 75 will perform live.

The cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple. Each person will receive two $5 food tickets to be applied to their meal, and two drink tickets, Kyle said.

Full tables are available with seating for eight people at $500. Those sponsors receive wine at the table and VIP parking.

Tables must be reserved by Sept. 6, Kyle said.

Information on Sippin' at Sunset can be found at: rmhcidaho.ticketspice.com/sippin-at-sunset.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments