BUHL — When Mickey Young came home from a hunting trip about 30 years ago, he returned to find three dead calves.
“I was broke all of the time and I couldn’t afford to lose those calves,” he said. “I borrowed money to buy ‘em.”
The 350-pound animals had died of overeating disease, and the rest of the herd showed signs of not feeling well. But his mother, who’d studied herbs and their medicinal properties, told him what to do. Mickey Young supplemented the remaining 17 calves’ diet with immune-supporting and infection-fighting herbs. They all lived.
And he said he’s never had a vet bill since.
“We’ve used the herbs on every animal that we’ve had,” Young said.
It’s this firm belief in the power of herbs that led him to help others, who then spread success stories of their own. In a few months, Silver Lining Herbs will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The business processes 90 different herbs to make herbal supplements for dogs and horses.
“Each one of these herbs on their own do amazing things,” Sales and Marketing Manager Chance Schuknecht said.
Silver Lining’s offerings include slippery elm, ginger, alfalfa, white willow, skullcap, dandelion, garlic, ginger and chamomile.
The company produces about 30 different herbal combinations for horses and 20 varieties for dogs out of its Buhl factory. From there, the products are either sold online or through about 500 different retailers nationwide, Schuknecht said. The majority of the company’s business, he said, comes from its e-commerce site.
The company employs about a dozen people and aims to use either wildcrafted or organic ingredients. All of the herbs are quarantined upon arrival to be tested for taste and content. They are then weighed, bagged and eventually blended in a large mixer that can hold up to 110 pounds at a time.
Mickey Young learned about herbs from both his mother and his father, who was a range rider for the Bureau of Land Management. A former rodeo cowboy, Mickey has been experimenting with herbs for decades.
The business has come a long way from its humble roots in Lori and Mickey Young’s basement. When word began to get out about his herbal remedies, the business outgrew that space.
“We moved into the garage and outgrew that,” Lori Young said.
The Youngs moved Silver Lining Herbs into the larger facility in Buhl about a decade ago.
Herbal supplements are all the rage these days: A report by Zion Market Research projects the global herbal supplement market is expected to reach $86.7 billion by 2022. And just like with human supplements, herbal remedies for animals are starting to catch on.
For Mickey Young, the movement toward supplements is about getting back something that’s been lost.
“People used to eat with nutrition in mind, not just the taste in mind,” he said.
And when humans began domesticating dogs and fencing in horses, Schuknecht said, they limited the animals’ food variety.
“We’ve got to make sure we give that variety back,” Schuknecht said.
But it’s been a struggle to break through the mentality that herbal supplements are like snake oil or witchcraft, Lori Young said. She describes her husband as a natural salesman, but Mickey says he wants people to choose for themselves.
“I tell people the facts and let them make their decision,” he said. “You’re not going to change everybody’s minds — I’m not worried about that.”
Today, some of the more popular products are kidney and liver supplements. Silver Lining Herbs has been developing products for dogs for the past 10 years, with assistance from a local veterinarian who offers expertise in how some herbs may interact with different medications. The canine product line comes in both pill and powdered formats.
So far, the owners have no plans to branch further into the pet industry, which has grown large and competitive, Schuknecht said. They also have no plans to sell herbs for meat animals since that would come with heavier regulation.
Their main focus, Lori Young said, is horses — but most of the horse owners have dogs, too.
“Good horses are more expensive than they’ve ever been,” Schuknecht said. “With that comes maintenance. These horses are professional athletes, so we’ve gotta treat ‘em like professional athletes.”
