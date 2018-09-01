FILER — Custom silage choppers are checking equipment and growers are pulling hand lines out of fields in preparation for silage harvest to begin. But some are concerned about how all the smoke will impact yields.
“All the smoke and heat scares me,” admitted Dave Heimkes, regional agronomist for Dekalb. “Last year it hurt us.”
According to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service, grain corn yields were down 10 bushels per acre in 2017 to 210 bushels per acre compared the previous year.
But yield isn’t the only factor growers and buyers are considering. Quality, including test weight, is also key and smoke impacts kernel size.
Smoke prevents the photosynthesis factory at the top of a corn plant from running efficiently, Heimkes explained. The plant needs that factory to be running at 110 percent in August to fill kernels and reach the crop’s potential, but a smoky haze cuts the efficiency to 80 percent.
“The plant can’t keep up and we get a shallower kernel,” he told growers during a field day.
He is hopeful that quality won’t be impacted as greatly this year as last year. The smoke came in a little later this summer and temperatures weren’t quite as hot. Last year, the smoke kept evening temperatures unusually warm but nights seem to be a little cooler this summer.
Growers can lose up to 100 bushels of yield per acre within just a couple of days at tasseling if the crop is water-stressed, said Jared Webb, a product manager with Dekalb. He discussed an irrigation trial where corn plants were stressed at four different growth stages.
Yield potential is set early, when plants have about five leaves. Growers often want to stress plants at that stage to develop the root system. But that’s when the plant is determining how many rows each cob will have. The length of those rows when the plants have seven or eight leaves.
“We set yield potential early and then capture that potential at tassel,” Webb said.
Ear size hasn’t changed that much in the last 20 years but growers are doing a better job of filling kernels. Twenty years ago, corn hybrids had large, deep indents in each kernel. Today’s hybrids have smaller indents allowing for heavier, denser kernels and has improved grain quality.
To maximize yield, Webb said growers should think in growth stages and manage fields to reduce stress at critical growth stages. Most growers need about 90,000 kernels to fill a bushel basket of corn but growers who win the national corn contests often have just 60,000 to 65,000 kernels per bushel because they are spoon feeding nutrients and reducing stress as much as possible.
Growers can’t manage around smoke, but as big fires become more common they need to control all the factors they can to give fields the best opportunity to grow through extended smoky periods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.