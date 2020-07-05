SIGNS OF THE PAST: Keeping an eye on history
SIGNS OF THE PAST: Keeping an eye on history

Perrine's Stagecoach

The Twin Falls-Jerome Stagecoach is seen in front of the Hotel Perrine in downtown Twin Falls in this early Clarence E. Bisbee photograph. The hotel sat at the west corner of Shoshone Street and Main Avenue.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

As home to the Carey Act’s most successful irrigation project, Twin Falls has a history unlike any other town in the U.S.

Wedged in the desert between the Snake River and Rock Creek canyons at the turn of the 20th century in what was then Cassia County, the town quickly became the economic and social center for south-central Idaho.

In an effort to keep the town’s history alive, Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission years ago erected signs recognizing remnants of the town’s beginnings.

In today’s Big Story, the Times-News features historic sites around Twin Falls, highlighting a few of the historical signs scattered across the city.

