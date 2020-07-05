SIGNS OF THE PAST: Keeping an eye on history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As home to the Carey Act’s most successful irrigation project, Twin Falls has a history unlike any other town in the U.S.

Wedged in the desert between the Snake River and Rock Creek canyons at the turn of the 20th century in what was then Cassia County, the town quickly became the economic and social center for south-central Idaho.

In an effort to keep the town’s history alive, Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission years ago erected signs recognizing remnants of the town’s beginnings.

In today’s Big Story, the Times-News features historic sites around Twin Falls, highlighting a few of the historical signs scattered across the city.

