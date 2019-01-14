BOISE (AP) — An Idaho nonprofit says the federal government shutdown is threatening the state's ability to keep hatchery-based steelhead season open, and thus affecting local families and businesses that depend on the fish for their livelihoods.
The Idaho Press reports the Idaho Conservation League, in a letter to Gov. Brad Little, calls on Little to act and ask President Trump to consider the situation.
The letter, written by Idaho Conservation League Program Director Justin Hayes, says the Sustainable Fisheries Division of the National Marine Fisheries Service, which processes Idaho's permit to allow for hatchery-based catching, is not currently operating under the shutdown.
Idaho's permit for hatchery-based catching is required to be secured no later than March 15, and as of now Idaho's permit, according to the letter, is "sitting on a desk of an empty office."
