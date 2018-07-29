LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say two people have been taken to a hospital after being shot and wounded in the parking lot of the Boulder Station Hotel and Casino.
Las Vegas Metro Police say the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday and it appears two people were in an altercation and opened fire at each other.
They say the two reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are questioning a third person who was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.
Investigators aren’t sure yet how that that third person is involved.
