Shoshone Indians

Head Coach: Michael Perry, 8 years as head coach

Record: We were 6-2 last year, went 2-2 in Varsity games and 4-0 in JV games.

Number of expected players on the team?

16

Number of returning players on the team?

8

How is this team different from last year?

This team is young. We do not have very many upperclassmen. We are heavy in sophomores and freshmen.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We are looking to develop our young talent to be as productive as they can this year. We are also working on increasing speed and strength.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We will have to have young players step and take a leadership role.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Can’t really say that there is one player to look for. It will be a wait-and-see approach to who will step up and led this young exciting team this year.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Experience will be our biggest challenge. We have a lot of young players who have not had a lot of game experience and going to a full varsity schedule will be a challenge this year.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

The strength is we have a group of players who want to improve every day. They have a great attitude and are ready to put in the work. Again, experience will be our greatest weakness.