Shoshone Indians

Head Coach: Michael Perry, 8th year
Record: 0-5
Playoffs: None
Number of expected players on the team?
20
Number of returning players from last season?
9
How is the team different from last year?
We will have more players and a young group of freshman. We will add a few upperclassmen that should help.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Consistency on both sides of the ball. Stop big plays from happening in third down situations.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We will have to move some players into new positions and lean on younger players to step up.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Carlos Laros, Austin Stowell
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Staying healthy. We are thin in some skill areas and if we don't stay healthy it will make it tough to compete.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
Main strength is a good group of kids who want to win. They have been coming to the weight room all summer and they want to get better. Depth will be a major weakness, we will be working on developing young players to fill in when needed.