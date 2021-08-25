Shoshone Indians

Head Coach: Michael Perry, 8th year

Record: 0-5

Playoffs: None

Number of expected players on the team?

20

Number of returning players from last season?

9

How is the team different from last year?

We will have more players and a young group of freshman. We will add a few upperclassmen that should help.

Richfield Football Richfield High School has only three players for the 2021 season and is in a Co-op with Shoshone.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Consistency on both sides of the ball. Stop big plays from happening in third down situations.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We will have to move some players into new positions and lean on younger players to step up.