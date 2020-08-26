Shoshone Indians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Michael Perry, 8th year

Record: 3-3

Playoffs: none

Shoshone is set to play a combination varsity/ JV schedule for the third consecutive season. With 15 kids out for the football team this year, it’s simply a numbers game.

The Indians will field a varsity team against Richfield, Castleford, Glenns Ferry, and Rockland. The rest of its schedule will be against JV competition.

Senior Alex Rasmussen and junior Carlos Leros will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines. Senior Colby Verneou at quarterback and junior Austin Stoll at quarterback are two more key contributors.

“We are expecting big things from those four,” head coach Michael Perry said.

The Indians begins their 2020 football season with a road game against the Richfield Tigers on Friday, Aug. 28.

