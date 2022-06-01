Shoshone Falls After Dark June dates announced

TWIN FALLS — Shoshone Falls After Dark will be happening again for nine days in June.

Southern Idaho Tourism announced on Tuesday the annual event will take place from June 3 to 12. Tickets are required and available online.

“The Snake River provides a lifeline to many industries in Southern Idaho,” Melissa Barry, Southern Idaho Tourism executive director, said. “The annual flows provide a great deal of benefits to the river and we are happy to showcase the falls with bigger water.”

Low water levels made the event uncertain this year, Barry said. The organization has been in close contact with Idaho Power regarding water availability.

In May, Shoshone Falls After Dark was held for four days and tickets sold out quickly. The water will be flowing faster at about 1,000 cubic feet per second compared with the 300 cfs seen in May.

Shoshone Falls is known as the “Niagara of the West” reaching 212 feet tall — that’s 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.

Community members interested in attending the event can go to visitsouthidaho.com/shoshone-falls-after-dark. The light show runs till 11 p.m. each night and tickets are sold in 30-minute blocks due to parking restrictions.

The event is held with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the city of Twin Falls.

Lights, music, waterfalls: Behind the scenes of Shoshone After Dark The waters tumbling over the 'Niagara of the West' starting Friday night will be illuminated by 42 lights, synced to music and create a spectacle like no other. But how did the project all come together?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0