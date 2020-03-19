Shining a light on public records

Each week in mid-March, coinciding with James Madison’s birthday and National Freedom of Information Day on March 16, media organizations, civic groups, libraries, nonprofits, schools and other groups participate in Sunshine Week.

The national initiative was spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy. It was established in March 2005 with funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

For the past several weeks, Times-News reporters have been asking local governments about public records and open government. We’ll also have freedom of information tips that you can use.

But Sunshine Week isn’t the only time we’re watching local governments.

Earlier this month the Lincoln County Commission voted 2-1 to ban video recording, despite warnings from the county prosecutor that their decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”

Two days later, in a special meeting, the commission rescinded its decision. The re-vote came after our story and outcry from the public who saw the need for transparency and easy access to public officials.

There will always be governments that want to keep their proceedings secret. And we hope there will always be journalists and other members of the public who work to shine a light on those governments.

