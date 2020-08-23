SHIFTING GEARS IN A PANDEMIC: Dealerships can’t keep cars and watercraft in stock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Worries about travel and the cancellation of summertime activities during the pandemic spiked the sales of motorcycles, watercraft and other recreational vehicles as people flocked to Idaho’s mountains, lakes and rivers.

Then many of the machine manufacturers like Kawasaki, Honda and Suzuki closed plants for several weeks during the pandemic, disrupting the supply stream. Now, many dealerships can’t keep watercraft or any type of children’s recreational machines in stock.

And used cars are now hot items as car dealers try to fill their lots.

Many people are putting down deposits on new machines and getting on waiting lists.

“We just had someone drive 13 hours from California to pick up a jet ski,” Let's Ride Powersports marketing manager Dustin Williams told the Times-News.

The disruption caused by the virus caused many manufacturers to stop making 2020 models altogether and launch the 2021 models months early, Williams said.

“They just started skipping over 2020.”

See The Big Story, Page D1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0