MOSCOW — If Raimee Sherle has an open look, most keepers don’t stand a chance.
University of Idaho redshirt freshman Avrie Fox learned that lesson firsthand Friday night when Sherle bested Fox on a penalty kick in the 18th minute to assure Boise State a 1-0 victory over the Vandals at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow. It was the season opener for both teams.
Sherle scored 20 goals last season — tying for the most in the nation — and now has 46 career goals, which pads the program and Mountain West records she already owns. The two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and only All-American in program history has 100 career points, three short of tying the Mountain West record of 103 established by BYU’s Aleisha Cramer-Rose.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Smith, a Caldwell High alum, earned the first shutout of her Boise State career in her first start. Smith made four saves for the Broncos’ first shutout of the Vandals since 2015.
“The cool thing about this game, even though it is one of the hardest places to come play and win a game, is that it prepares us for a lot of the things we will see in conference,” Boise State coach Jim Thomas said in a press release.
The Broncos finished with three shots on goal — two from Sherle and one from junior forward Aubree Chatterton. Idaho outshot the Broncos 8-6, including four on goal, in front of 2,169 fans, which is the second-largest crowd in program history.
“They are physical and the game is difficult and disjointed to play in,” Thomas said. “They are certainly difficult to play all the time. We’ll never play in a louder crowd than that.”
Idaho finished second in the Big Sky standings during the 2018 regular season and was picked to finish fourth in 2019 in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches. Boise State was chosen as the league favorite for the first time since joining the Mountain West. The Broncos won a share of the Mountain West regular-season title last season and will host this year’s conference tournament.
Boise State’s home opener is Sunday against Eastern Washington. The match starts at 1 p.m. at the Boas Soccer Complex. Fans who wear blue to Sunday’s game will receive half-price admission, and the first 50 fans will receive a Boise State T-shirt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.