She thought she was buying health insurance. She learned a $40,000 lesson

The number of Idahoans in health care sharing ministries has grown significantly in recent years, according to Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron. The department asked eight of the largest ministries to divulge how many Idahoans they cover.

There were 15,874 Idahoans in those eight ministries in 2017. There were 24,282 in 2018. Cameron doesn’t yet have the numbers for 2019, but he thinks it could be 35,000 or more

“I would not be surprised if it was that high,” he said.

That’s about one-third the number of Idahoans who bought health insurance plans through the state exchange that year.

“From a philosophical standpoint, I have absolutely no objection to religious institutions assisting individuals with their health care needs, whether they’re assisting them with paying their claims or assisting them with paying their premiums,” Cameron said.

What does give him “heartburn,” he said, are complaints from people like Calvin, whose claims weren’t covered as they would have been by health insurance — and who were left with five- or six-figure medical bills.

He says Idahoans need to take a “buyer beware” approach and understand the limits of their coverage in a health sharing ministry.