In 2008 and 2009, Twin Falls was at the peak of its recession. Unemployment climbed to about 10 percent, now-Mayor Shawn Barigar recalled.
But the city recovered over time. Chobani came onto the scene in 2011, and Glanbia expanded downtown. Years later, Clif Bar followed Chobani to Twin Falls.
“Ten years sounds like a long time when you’re thinking about the future, but it’s not that far away,” Barigar said.
He expects that in the next 10 years, Twin Falls will continue investing in infrastructure. The city will improve its fire stations and trail systems. It’ll have a recreation center. And along with the residential growth will come more park space and bike paths, he said. Barigar also expects there will be a need for more schools.
As CEO of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, Barigar thinks Twin Falls’ economy will continue to be based around agriculture — “the cornerstone of why Twin Falls exists.” Twin Falls can’t suddenly change its focus, he said.
“Agriculture we do well,” he said.
The city is starting to get more diverse housing options and he expects that to continue, along with the growth along commercial corridors like Pole Line Road.
“Who knows, maybe that Red Lobster will be here by 2029?” Barigar said. “These retailers know when it makes sense for them to be here.”
— Heather Kennison
