LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong are trying out as comedy teammates.
TBS said it has ordered a reality series pilot that will test the pair’s ability to take on odd jobs.
The pilot, with the working title “Unqualified,” could be the basis for a series.
The concept: O’Neal and Jeong try to master jobs including mall rent-a-cop, substitute schoolteacher and train conductor.
TBS said basketball great and sports commentator O’Neal and doctor-turned-actor Jeong showed their chemistry when they appeared on the series “Drop The Mic.”
In a joint statement, O’Neal and Jeong said they are “built to hustle.”
Jeong’s credits include “Crazy Rich Asians,” ‘’The Hangover” and “Dr. Ken.”
O’Neal has appeared or done voice-overs in films including “Scary Move 4” and “The Lego Movie.”
