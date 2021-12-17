 Skip to main content
Shane Seright retires from Zions Bank

BURLEY — Zions Bank Burley Branch Manager Shane Seright is retiring on Dec. 30 after nearly 35 years of service.

Clients and community members are invited to visit the branch, 102 W. Main St., from 2–4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, to enjoy refreshments and visit with him.

Seright’s banking career began in 1978 at Walker Bank. He served as a loan officer and credit analyst before joining First Western National Bank, which was purchased by Zions Bank in 1995. During his career, Seright has served consumer and commercial clients in Utah and Idaho.

“I have enjoyed serving and helping the clients of the bank,” Seright says. “An engaged banker makes a difference in the lives of those they help. I have always been an advocate for those we serve and have found real satisfaction in helping businesses and individuals achieve their dreams.”

After retirement, Seright and his wife Eloise plan to travel, spend time with their 31 grandchildren and enjoy the Idaho outdoors.

