Settling into summer: Top picks for entertainment and recreation

Summer is in full tilt now that the Fourth of July is here. Sparklers and swimsuits have replaced sweaters and socks for most Idahoans. As sandals find their way out of closets and onto people’s feet, so do the smiles on the faces of children and adults sampling the abundant sunshine.
For Magic Valley residents, the onset of July means longer days, warmer weather and more time to enjoy the season with family and friends.
Countless options for outdoor entertainment and recreation abound in south-central Idaho, so we attempted to narrow them down for area residents in hopes of offering some tips and tricks to add to the summer schedule.
Just around the bend in nearby Albion, Mount Harrison is part of the Albion Range of the Sawtooth National Forest. It offers summer camping, mountain biking, fishing, birding, boating and kayaking.
For area golfers, the fairway serves up endless options to tee off. In Jerome, 93 Golf Ranch is a prime pick for taking in the sights of the Magic Valley and practicing your putting skills.
For those with little ones, the area offers dirt and paved trails for parents who want to pack their children behind them for adventures around town on two wheels. There are 100 miles of trails to enjoy with your little ones on board to introduce them to speed and scenery.
Any way you slice it, summer is here to stay. It’s time to dig out your shorts, sunglasses and sunscreen and enjoy the sunshine.
