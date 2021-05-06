 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seth Robbins receives doctorate degree
0 comments

Seth Robbins receives doctorate degree

Seth Lowell Robbins

Seth Lowell Robbins

 Courtesy photo

BURLEY — Seth Lowell Robins graduated from the University of West Georgia, in Carrolton, with a doctorate degree in school improvement and ESOL.

He graduated from Burley High School in 2000 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Japan, Fukuoka Mission from 2000 - 2003. He graduated from BYU-I with an associates degree in general studies in 2004, a B.A. in Japanese and a minor in East Asian studies in 2007, a graduate certificate in TESOL from BYU in 2009 and a master's degree in second language acquisition and teaching from BYU in 2010. He also received a master's degree from Ohio State University in Columbus, in Japanese language pedagogy in 2012.

He if faculty director of the College Success Program at BYU-I in Rexburg.

Seth is the son of the late (Gary) and Karen P. Robins of Burley and is married to Carrol Ann Ward, of Burley. They have six children and reside in Rexburg.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho View: A disgraceful week
Columnists

Idaho View: A disgraceful week

Opinion: But since Jane Doe came forward, continuing until the hearing and after it — continuing even right now — she has been attacked, harassed and doxxed. How could anyone be proud to live in a state that treats a 19-year-old victim like this?

+2
Kimberly shooter makes national team
Southern Idaho Sports

Kimberly shooter makes national team

Jack Nelson of Kimberly will first travel to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to compete in the Junior World Cup from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. He’ll then head to Las Palmas, Peru, for the Junior World Championships to compete from Sept. 25 through Oct. 10.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News