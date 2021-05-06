Seth Robbins receives doctorate degree

BURLEY — Seth Lowell Robins graduated from the University of West Georgia, in Carrolton, with a doctorate degree in school improvement and ESOL.
He graduated from Burley High School in 2000 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Japan, Fukuoka Mission from 2000 - 2003. He graduated from BYU-I with an associates degree in general studies in 2004, a B.A. in Japanese and a minor in East Asian studies in 2007, a graduate certificate in TESOL from BYU in 2009 and a master's degree in second language acquisition and teaching from BYU in 2010. He also received a master's degree from Ohio State University in Columbus, in Japanese language pedagogy in 2012.
He if faculty director of the College Success Program at BYU-I in Rexburg.
Seth is the son of the late (Gary) and Karen P. Robins of Burley and is married to Carrol Ann Ward, of Burley. They have six children and reside in Rexburg.