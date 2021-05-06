Seth Robbins receives doctorate degree

He graduated from Burley High School in 2000 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Japan, Fukuoka Mission from 2000 - 2003. He graduated from BYU-I with an associates degree in general studies in 2004, a B.A. in Japanese and a minor in East Asian studies in 2007, a graduate certificate in TESOL from BYU in 2009 and a master's degree in second language acquisition and teaching from BYU in 2010. He also received a master's degree from Ohio State University in Columbus, in Japanese language pedagogy in 2012.