Services and Death notices

Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton

BURLEY—Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton, age 86 of Twin Falls, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A graveside service to honor Jim’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Gem Memorial Gardens, located at 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with military honors performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Darlene Elizabeth Gibson

BURLEY—Darlene Elizabeth Gibson, of Burley, Idaho, passed away into God’s graces on April 3, 2022, at the age of 81. Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 2501 Miller Avenue, in Burley. Final arrangements were placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donna V. Draper

BURLEY — Donna V. Draper, 94, of Burley passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home

