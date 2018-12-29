Sept. 7
Malpractice suit upheld: The Idaho Supreme Court upheld a jury’s decision to award a Twin Falls couple $3.85 million in damages in a medical malpractice case.
Rodney and Joyce Herrett filed a lawsuit in February 2015 in Twin Falls County District Court. After a nine-day trial in summer 2016, a jury ruled in the Herretts’ favor, saying a St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center nurse acted recklessly when she improperly removed a catheter from Joyce’s neck, leading to a stroke and permanent brain damage.
St. Luke’s admitted liability in the case and that the nurse involved “breached the standard of care,” according to the Idaho Supreme Court decision. But St. Luke’s appealed the 2016 verdict, claiming “the district court erred by denying its motion for mistrial, admitting certain expert testimony, and improperly instructing the jury as to recklessness.”
Sept. 9
Blaze scorches downtown businesses: Shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 9, firefighters raced to Twin Falls’ Main Avenue for a fire that severely damaged a local business.
The blaze at Guppies Hot Rod Grille started in a room behind the kitchen, where the restaurant kept a clothes washer and dryer, Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda said. It does not appear to be a case of arson or an electrical fire. But how the fire began will likely remain a mystery.
Surrounding businesses sustained only minor damage, including a lingering odor from smoke and some broken windows where fire crews had to force their way in, Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said.
“It was a loss for Guppies and impacted the community, but all in all it could have been so much worse,” Kenworthy said.
Sept. 14
Housing crunch: Growing pains gripped Mini-Cassia this year as businesses continued to create new jobs and bring new people to the area.
The growth contributed to a housing crunch, with rental prices skyrocketing and the number of available houses on the market shrinking.
Kelly Anthon, city of Rupert administrator, said he had not seen the kind of housing construction going on in Rupert for decades.
Real estate officials said most families in the area seek to purchase houses from $130,000 to $180,000 and this fall there were about a dozen houses in Rupert and Burley in that range for sale and nine in Heyburn.
Lists of houses for rent, kept at real estate offices, showed only six to eight available and they were snapped up rapidly.
Sept. 19
Whooping cough outbreak: South Central Public Health District confirmed the first case of pertussis — otherwise known as whooping cough — this school year in south-central Idaho. It was in the Wendell School District.
Earlier this month, SCPHD also confirmed an outbreak of whooping cough in the Blaine County School District, with several cases reported.
As of mid-December, the health district had seen 30 confirmed cases of whooping cough in 2018. Of those, 12 were in Blaine County.
The Magic Valley — and communities nationwide — was also hit hard by a particularly severe flu season in early 2018. Three Magic Valley school districts — North Valley Academy in Gooding, Valley in Hazelton and Camas County — closed their campuses for one or more days because so many students and teachers were sick.
Sept. 30
City hits building permit record: The City of Twin Falls issued 3,544 building permits for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 — more than any other year since the city began issuing certain types of permits; and most likely, an all-time high. Once again, northwest Twin Falls continued to see a lot of growth on the commercial scene, with more restaurants, offices and car washes starting construction.
