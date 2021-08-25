September is "SOUP”tember"

Fall is in the air and for me, that means it is soup time.
I don’t know about you but I am a huge fan of Napoleon Dynamite!
If you haven’t seen it, it’s a low budget movie from 2004 that has become a cult classic. According to Rotten Tomatoes, “In small-town Preston, Idaho, awkward teen Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder) has trouble fitting in. After his grandmother is injured in an accident, his life is made even worse when his strangely nostalgic uncle, Rico (Jon Gries), shows up to keep an eye on him. With no safe haven at home or at school, Napoleon befriends the new kid, Pedro (Efren Ramirez), a morose Hispanic boy who speaks little English. Together the two launch a campaign to run for class president.”
Because I grew up near Preston, I have a lot of connections to this movie. There are a lot of comical truisms in this movie and it’s just the best. My favorite part of the movie is the scene where Napoleon is sitting in class and eating tater tots that were leftover from lunch out of his pants pocket. The bully next to him says, “Napoleon! Give me your tots!”
This takes us to the recipe I have included with this article. It’s a tater tot soup which has been named “Napoleon Dynamite Soup.” This is such a fun recipe! While the tots are baking, refer to notes section on baking tater tots, you’ll make the soup. You’ll finish the soup off by adding in some creamy half and half and cheese. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with a handful of crispy tots, a bit of bacon crumbles, and some diced green onions. Kids and parents love this soup! It’s so fun with those tots on top. Make sure to save some of the tots for later in your zip up cargo pants.
Instant Pot Tater Tot Soup — which we call Napoleon Dynamite Soup in my house
Ingredients:
- 6 cups chicken or vegetable broth (1 ½ quarts)
- 2 TBSP butter
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 2 tsp basil
- 1 tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 lb. frozen unseasoned hash brown cubes (3 cups) (NOT frozen shredded hash browns)
- 5 cups frozen tater tots (1 ¼ lbs.)
- 2 cups shredded mild or sharp Cheddar cheese (8 ounces)
Directions: 1. Press the sauté button. When the display reads HOT mix the broth, butter, garlic, dried herbs, onion powder, and pepper in the inner liner of the instant pot. Heat, stirring occasionally, until wisps of steam rise form the liquid. Stir in the hash brown cubes and tater tots. Lock and lid onto the pot. 2. Press SOUP or Pressure Cook (Manual) button and cook on high for 4 minutes. Make sure that the sealing vale is closed. 3. Once time is up, use the quick-release method to bring the pot’s pressure back to normal. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Stir in the cheese. Set the lid askew over the pot for a couple of minutes until the cheese melts. Stir again, then serve hot.
Notes: For a richer soup, stir up to 1 cup heavy or light cream into the soup before you add the cheese in step 3. For a sweeter soup, use half regular tater tots and half sweet potato tots, sometimes called puffs. Garnish the servings with crumbled bacon, sour cream, and/or minced chives (or the green part of a scallion). Or crisp tater tots in a skillet, toaster oven, or an air fryer and use them as a garnish on the soup.
Recipe Source: https://recipes.instantpot.com/recipe/tater-tot-soup/
If you do not understand this recipe, or even if you do, please join us for a Cooking Under Pressure “SOUP”tember class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Minidoka County Extension Office. Cost is $20, which includes all recipes/handouts along with food and good company. Call 208-436-7184 to sign up. Fee must be paid in order to secure spot. This class is limited to 12 people and will fill up fast. The soups we will make include: Loaded Potato Soup, no cream cans of anything, Creamy Enchilada Soup, Crack Chicken Chili, and Cowgirl Surprise. All of these soups are so yummy.
Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County.