September is "SOUP”tember"

Fall is in the air and for me, that means it is soup time.

I don’t know about you but I am a huge fan of Napoleon Dynamite!

If you haven’t seen it, it’s a low budget movie from 2004 that has become a cult classic. According to Rotten Tomatoes, “In small-town Preston, Idaho, awkward teen Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder) has trouble fitting in. After his grandmother is injured in an accident, his life is made even worse when his strangely nostalgic uncle, Rico (Jon Gries), shows up to keep an eye on him. With no safe haven at home or at school, Napoleon befriends the new kid, Pedro (Efren Ramirez), a morose Hispanic boy who speaks little English. Together the two launch a campaign to run for class president.”

Because I grew up near Preston, I have a lot of connections to this movie. There are a lot of comical truisms in this movie and it’s just the best. My favorite part of the movie is the scene where Napoleon is sitting in class and eating tater tots that were leftover from lunch out of his pants pocket. The bully next to him says, “Napoleon! Give me your tots!”