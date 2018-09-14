ISP did not have a crash report available but issued a press release after the incident. Brandon Worring, 26, of Twin Falls was driving a Subaru Impreza on a Sunday afternoon before Labor Day. He ran a red light at the intersection of Second Avenue South and Blue Lakes Boulevard, striking a pickup driven by Ricky Muse, 44, of Twin Falls.
Worring lost control of the Subaru and went into a spin, hitting the Shake Out restaurant on Kimberly Road. In a police report, witnesses said Worring was speeding. He died from his injuries.
