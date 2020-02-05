Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Pork roast

Friday: Lasagna

Monday: Chili

Tuesday: Ham and beans

Feb. 12: Turkey

Activities

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Feb. 12: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Menu

Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger

Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu

Friday: Stuffed bell peppers

Monday: Swiss steak

Tuesday: Chili relleno casserole

Feb. 12: Baked potato bar

Activities

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Taco soup

Feb. 12: Pork roast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments