Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Pork roast
Friday: Lasagna
Monday: Chili
Tuesday: Ham and beans
Feb. 12: Turkey
Activities
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.
Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Feb. 12: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Menu
Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu
Friday: Stuffed bell peppers
Monday: Swiss steak
Tuesday: Chili relleno casserole
Feb. 12: Baked potato bar
Activities
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Taco soup
Feb. 12: Pork roast
