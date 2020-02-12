Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Menu

Wednesday: Turkey

Thursday: Liver and onions

Friday: Fish burgers

Monday: Chicken enchilada casserole

Tuesday: Sloppy Joes

Feb. 19: Ham

Activities

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.

Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Valentine Day, 7 p.m.

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Feb. 19: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Menu

Wednesday: Baked potato bar

Thursday: Shepherd’s pie

Friday: Chicken fried steak

Monday: Meatloaf

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken

Feb. 19: Hamburger steak

Activities

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Pork roast

Feb. 19: Tuna casserole

