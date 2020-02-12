Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Menu
Wednesday: Turkey
Thursday: Liver and onions
Friday: Fish burgers
Monday: Chicken enchilada casserole
Tuesday: Sloppy Joes
Feb. 19: Ham
Activities
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.
Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Valentine Day, 7 p.m.
Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Feb. 19: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Menu
Wednesday: Baked potato bar
Thursday: Shepherd’s pie
Friday: Chicken fried steak
Monday: Meatloaf
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken
Feb. 19: Hamburger steak
Activities
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Pork roast
Feb. 19: Tuna casserole
