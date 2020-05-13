Senior menus

For information about home-delivered meals, please contact the senior centers.
Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646. The senior center will continue to deliver Meals on Wheels Monday through Friday. The center will offer curbside meals, but people must call the business day before to order a meal for the following day.
Minidoka County Senior Center, 702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107. The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals.
