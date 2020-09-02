Senior menus

Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. There are no activities at this time.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour pork
Thursday: Twice-baked potatoes
Friday: Chicken tenders
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Lasagna
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107
The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals.
