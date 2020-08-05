You have permission to edit this article.
Senior menus
Senior menus

Senior menus

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646

The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. There are no activities at this time.

Wednesday: Ham and cheese casserole

Thursday: Beef stew

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken

Tuesday: Lasagna

Minidoka County Senior Center

702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107

The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals.

