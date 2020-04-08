Senior menus

Senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For information, please contact the senior centers for details.
Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646. The senior center will continue to deliver Meals on Wheels Monday through Friday. The center will no longer offer curbside meals. Updates are available on the center’s Facebook page.
Minidoka County Senior Center, 702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107. The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals.
