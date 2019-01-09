Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce

Thursday: Herb roasted chicken

Friday: Beef and mushrooms

Monday: Teriyaki pork

Tuesday: Chicken rice and dumplings

Jan. 16: Meatloaf

Activities

Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Sewing group works on projects, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Foot clinic, 10 a.m.

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 6 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Healthy Living representative provides free blood pressure checks at 11:30 a.m. and a nutritional talk at 12:15 p.m.

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Fundraising breakfast with frittatas, link sausage, ham and scrambled eggs, 8 to 10 a.m., cost is $8; music by Marla Garrett

Sunday: ACBL Unit 400 bridge, noon

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho Extension presentation on “Overeating Roadblocks to Healthy Eating,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides free blood pressure checks at 11 a.m. and a presentation on advance directives at 12:15 p.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Jan. 16: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Asian salad with pork

Thursday: Beef and rice burrito

Friday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich

Monday: Creamed chicken over a biscuit

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe

Jan. 16: Pork tenderloin with mushroom gravy

Activities

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 16: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Board meeting

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Square dancing

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments