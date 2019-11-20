Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Meatloaf

Thursday: Thanksgiving lunch, turkey and stuffing; public is invited

Friday: Harvest chicken

Monday: Baked ham

Tuesday: White cheese chicken lasagna

Nov. 27: Chicken fried steak

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Gary Braun, 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment

Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Idaho Home Health and Hospice prevention on “Flu Prevention,” 12:15 p.m.

Visually Impaired Support Group with presentation by Idaho Commission of the Blind, 12:45 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Serenity Transitional Care presentation on “Importance of Protein,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Bone Health and Nutrition,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Nov. 27: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu

Menu

Wednesday: Pork chops

Thursday: Beef liver and onions

Friday: Birthdays, chicken cordon bleu

Monday: Lemon chicken

Tuesday: Beef stew

Nov. 27: Turkey dinner

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

