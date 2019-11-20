Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Meatloaf
Thursday: Thanksgiving lunch, turkey and stuffing; public is invited
Friday: Harvest chicken
Monday: Baked ham
Tuesday: White cheese chicken lasagna
Nov. 27: Chicken fried steak
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Gary Braun, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Idaho Home Health and Hospice prevention on “Flu Prevention,” 12:15 p.m.
Visually Impaired Support Group with presentation by Idaho Commission of the Blind, 12:45 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Serenity Transitional Care presentation on “Importance of Protein,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Bone Health and Nutrition,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Nov. 27: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu
Menu
Wednesday: Pork chops
Thursday: Beef liver and onions
Friday: Birthdays, chicken cordon bleu
Monday: Lemon chicken
Tuesday: Beef stew
Nov. 27: Turkey dinner
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Nov. 27: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
