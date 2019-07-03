Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Fried chicken
Thursday: Closed for Fourth of July
Friday: Closed
Monday: Chicken strips
Tuesday: Polish sausage
July 10: Meatloaf
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunko, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
University of Idaho Extension presentation on “The Season of Berries,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Continuing computer classes for seniors, 3 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m
Harrison’s Hope presentation on “Seniors Safe at Home,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
July 10: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunko, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken marsala
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich
Monday: Chicken breast with tomato relish
Tuesday: Polish sausage on a hoagie bun
July 10: Country fried steak
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Music by the Fiddlers
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m., cost is $5
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
July 10: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
