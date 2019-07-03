Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Fried chicken

Thursday: Closed for Fourth of July

Friday: Closed

Monday: Chicken strips

Tuesday: Polish sausage

July 10: Meatloaf

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho Extension presentation on “The Season of Berries,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Continuing computer classes for seniors, 3 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m

Harrison’s Hope presentation on “Seniors Safe at Home,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

July 10: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken marsala

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich

Monday: Chicken breast with tomato relish

Tuesday: Polish sausage on a hoagie bun

July 10: Country fried steak

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Music by the Fiddlers

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m., cost is $5

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

July 10: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

