Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Lasagna
Thursday: Marinated pork loin
Friday: Chicken fried steak
Monday: Sweet and sour pork
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie
July 31: Hot turkey sandwich
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunko, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Brain Health,” 12:15 p.m.
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting with a low vision clinic by Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, 12:45 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Gran-Group for grandparents raising their grandchildren, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Continuing computer classes for seniors, 3 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m
Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Keeping Hydrated,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
July 31: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunko, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu
Wednesday: Meatloaf
Thursday: Tuna casserole
Friday: Taco salad bar
Monday: Shrimp scampi with rice pilaf
Tuesday: Beef tips over egg noodles
July 31: Chicken sandwich
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
July 31: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
