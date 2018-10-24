Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Chicken ala king
Friday: Pot roast
Monday: Cheesy ham, broccoli and rice
Tuesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich
Oct. 31: Halloween feast, zombie eyeballs
Activities
Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Molina Health Care with information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 11 a.m.
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting with a discussion on physical aids, 12:45 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Bridgeview Estates presentation on healthy spooky treats, 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Oct. 31: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Halloween costume contest for lunchtime members, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken and vegetable pasta primavera
Thursday: Pot roast
Friday: Chef salad
Monday: Salisbury steak
Tuesday: Asian chicken salad
Oct. 31: Pork loin
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Joski Insurance
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., cost is $5, or $3 for children under 12
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Stitch in Time, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.