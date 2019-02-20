Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich
Friday: Chicken bacon pasta with garlic sauce
Monday: Orange glazed pork
Tuesday: Cranberry Dijon chicken
Feb. 27: Lasagna
Activities
Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: City of Twin Falls employees breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m.
AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., make an appointment
Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Molina Health Care provides information on the special needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 11:30 a.m.
Healthy Living representative provides free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Introduction to Computers class for seniors, 2 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., make an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Harrison’s Home Grief Recovery Support Group, 10 a.m.
Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Horizon Home Health and Hospice with free blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Eating for a Healthy Brain,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Feb. 27: Cinnamon rolls, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Roast pork loin
Thursday: Salisbury steak with potatoes
Friday: Chicken or fish
Monday: Catalina chicken
Tuesday: Baked ham
Feb. 27: Meatloaf
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Board meeting
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Freewill Baptist potluck, 6 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m.
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 27: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
