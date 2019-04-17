Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Chicken alfredo
Friday: Baked ham
Monday: Beef stroganoff with gravy
Tuesday: Cranberry Dijon chicken
April 24: Spaghetti
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Horizon Home Health and Hospice with a foot clinic and blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Saturday: Pioneer Button Club, 11 a.m.
Mary Kay guest event, 1 p.m.; reservations: Sandy Holland, 208-969-0722.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Harrison’s Hope with free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., and a discussion on advance care planning, 12:15 p.m.
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Hospice Vision with a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
April 24: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken marsala
Thursday: Rib dip sandwich with au jus
Friday: Chef salad with meat and cheese
Monday: Pork stir-fry
Tuesday: Grilled hamburgers with buns
April 24: Chicken and vegetable pasta
Activities
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Co-ed pool tournament starts at noon with lunch followed by the competition; $10 entry fee, register: 208-324-5642.
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
April 24: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
