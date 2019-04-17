Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Chicken alfredo

Friday: Baked ham

Monday: Beef stroganoff with gravy

Tuesday: Cranberry Dijon chicken

April 24: Spaghetti

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice with a foot clinic and blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Saturday: Pioneer Button Club, 11 a.m.

Mary Kay guest event, 1 p.m.; reservations: Sandy Holland, 208-969-0722.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Harrison’s Hope with free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., and a discussion on advance care planning, 12:15 p.m.

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Hospice Vision with a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

April 24: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Chicken marsala

Thursday: Rib dip sandwich with au jus

Friday: Chef salad with meat and cheese

Monday: Pork stir-fry

Tuesday: Grilled hamburgers with buns

April 24: Chicken and vegetable pasta

Activities

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Co-ed pool tournament starts at noon with lunch followed by the competition; $10 entry fee, register: 208-324-5642.

Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

April 24: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

