530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Caesar chicken

Thursday: Chicken fried steak

Friday: Sloppy Joe casserole

Monday: Chicken ala king

Tuesday: Creamy pork chops

Feb. 5: White chicken enchilada casserole

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.

Senior center’s congregate meeting, noon

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Tai Chi exercise, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice’s foot clinic, 10 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Visually Impaired Support Group, with a program on scams and fraud protection, 12:45 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Alzheimer’s Association presentation on “Healthy Brain and Body,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Heritage Independent Living presentation on the “Benefits of Chocolate, 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Feb. 5: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Menu

Wednesday: Asian pork

Thursday: Chicken marsala

Friday: Rib dip sandwich

Monday: Catalina chicken

Tuesday: Baked ham

Feb. 5: Meatloaf

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m.; cost is $5

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks

Foot clinic

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

