Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Mediterranean pork
Thursday: Lemon garlic chicken
Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Monday: Fried chicken
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and ham, link sausages
Nov. 13: Cranberry Dijon chicken
Activities
Wednesday: Fifth District Lawyers Continuing Education Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; private event
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Molina Health Care provides information on the special needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare, 4 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Heritage Health Services presentation on “Home Care and Hospice,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Community Foundation meeting, noon
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Saturday: Fundraising breakfast with pancakes, stuffed French toast, sausage, ham, bacon, 8 to 10 a.m., cost is $10; music by Marla Garrett
Pioneer Button Club, 11 a.m.
Sunday: ACBL Unit 400 bridge, noon
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
University of Idaho Extension presentation on “Healthy Shopping Ideas,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Harrison’s Hope provides free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., and a presentation on “Five Health Tips for Senior Living,” 12:15 p.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Nov. 13: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu
Menu
Wednesday: Country fried steak
Thursday: Baked ziti with meat sauce
Friday: Chicken vera cruz
Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes
Tuesday: Beef tips over noodles
Nov. 13: Chicken and brown rice
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Nov. 13: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
