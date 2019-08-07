Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Baked ham

Thursday: Fish fillet

Friday: Caesar chicken

Monday: Baked ziti with sausage

Tuesday: Beef and cheese tacos

Aug. 14: Chicken alfredo

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sewing group works on projects, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Gran-Group for grandparents raising their grandchildren, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: ACBL Unit 400 bridge, noon

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho Extension presentation on “Fun Facts about Zucchini,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Continuing computer class for seniors, 3 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m

Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Harrison’s Hope presentation on “Arthritis and the Benefits of Adaptive Equipment,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Beginning computer class for seniors, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Aug. 14: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu

Menu

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes

Thursday: Beef liver and onions

Friday: Baked potato bar

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken

Tuesday: Sloppy Joes

Aug. 14: Salmon with mango chutney

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Aug. 14: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

