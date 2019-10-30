Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Ham tetrazzini
Thursday: Halloween feast
Friday: Shepherd’s pie
Monday: Fish fillet
Tuesday: Italian casserole
Nov. 6: Mediterranean pork
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment
Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Halloween costume contest for congregate members, 11:45 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, with a presentation by Idaho Commission for the Blind, 12:45 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Idaho Commission on Aging provides information for seniors, 11 a.m.
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Idaho Commission on Aging representatives have lunch with congregate members at noon
City of Twin Falls discussion with the senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Idaho Commission on Aging’s public meeting on the Senior Services State Plan, 1 to 3 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Heritage Independent Living presentation on National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2
Nov. 6: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Molina Health Care provides information on the special needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare, 4 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu
Menu
Wednesday: Creamed chicken over a biscuit
Thursday: Beef enchilada casserole
Friday: Fish or chicken
Monday: Pot roast
Tuesday: Chicken marsala
Nov. 6: Country fried steak
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Halloween party
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday: Quarter Auction Frenzy with a baked potato bar at noon; cost is $5 a person or $20 per family
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee during lunch
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure and foot clinic
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
