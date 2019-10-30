Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Ham tetrazzini

Thursday: Halloween feast

Friday: Shepherd’s pie

Monday: Fish fillet

Tuesday: Italian casserole

Nov. 6: Mediterranean pork

Activities

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; schedule an appointment

Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Halloween costume contest for congregate members, 11:45 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, with a presentation by Idaho Commission for the Blind, 12:45 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Idaho Commission on Aging provides information for seniors, 11 a.m.

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Idaho Commission on Aging representatives have lunch with congregate members at noon

City of Twin Falls discussion with the senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.

Idaho Commission on Aging’s public meeting on the Senior Services State Plan, 1 to 3 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Heritage Independent Living presentation on National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Nov. 6: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 1 p.m.

Molina Health Care provides information on the special needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare, 4 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors Menu

Menu

Wednesday: Creamed chicken over a biscuit

Thursday: Beef enchilada casserole

Friday: Fish or chicken

Monday: Pot roast

Tuesday: Chicken marsala

Nov. 6: Country fried steak

Activities

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Halloween party

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday: Quarter Auction Frenzy with a baked potato bar at noon; cost is $5 a person or $20 per family

Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee during lunch

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure and foot clinic

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

