Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Menu

Wednesday: Spaghetti

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork

Friday: Salisbury steak

Monday: Polish sausage

Tuesday: Caesar chicken

Oct. 10: Baked ham

Activities

Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.

Flu shot clinic sponsored by Walgreens, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the senior center

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Chicken soup for the soul,” 12:15 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 6 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County discussion on salt in your diet, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Harrison’s Home with free blood pressure checks, 11 a.m., and a presentation on fall food and nutrition tips for seniors’ diet plan, 12:15 p.m.

Blue Cross of Idaho with information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.; cost is $2

Oct. 10: Cinnamon rolls for sale, 7:30 a.m., $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

