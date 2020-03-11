Senior calendar

Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Menu
Wednesday: Cranberry Dijon chicken
Thursday: Sloppy Joes
Friday: Chicken and egg noodles
Monday: Ham tetrazzini
Tuesday: Corned beef and cabbage
March 18: Open-faced turkey sandwiches
Activities
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Heritage Health Services presentation on “Why Nutrition Month,” 12:15 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Horizon Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Putting a Little Green into your Life,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 1:30 p.m and 7 p.m.
Saturday: Bridge tournament, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Sunday: Bridge tournament, 11 a.m.; free continental breakfast at 9 a.m. for bridge players
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Serenity Transitional Care presentation on “Spring Time Activities for Seniors,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
March 18: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Menu
Wednesday: Chicken with lentils
Thursday: Swedish meatballs
Friday: Taco salad
Monday: Beef tips and egg noodles
Tuesday: Corned beef and cabbage
March 18: Chicken marsala
Activities
Wednesday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Square dancing, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Potato bar fundraiser
Sunday: Dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m., cost is $5
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
March 18: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Square dancing, 7 p.m.